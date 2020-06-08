Rob Smith: Spotswood's two-sport star

Spotswood football head coach Dale Shifflett says it was a team effort.

"It was actually a combination of myself talking to him, people on my staff, (Spotswood boys basketball) Coach (Chad) Edwards, and then other players that he was friends with that played basketball with him kind of talked to him about coming out as well and he came out and gave it a try and did a great job," said Shifflett.

Shifflett was describing how others talked with Rob Smith about joining the Spotswood football team prior to his junior year.

"My junior year, I felt like I would try something new so I tried out football," said Smith.

Smith had played football before, when he was younger, but stepped away from the sport to focus on basketball in high school. Smith excelled on the court as a star for the Trailblazers over the last three years. He scored over 1,000 career points, earned all-state honors, and was the Valley District Player of the Year as a senior during the 2019-2020 season.

"Playing basketball, I mean it was pretty fun," said Smith. "I really enjoyed it a lot. It's probably one the things I am going to miss the most."

While Smith starred on on the basketball court, he became one of the most unstoppable players on the football field during his short two years playing the sport at Spotswood.

"I was just going to play football...just for fun but then I kind of took it serious because people kept telling me how good I could be in this sport," said Smith.

Smith, a 6'4" wide receiver, hauled in 22 receptions for 598 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior in 2018 before registering a breakout season in 2019. As a senior he had 51 receptions, 1,143 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns to go along with four interceptions as a defensive back.

"Athletically, there was no question. He's 6'4", 195 pounds, very athletic and can run so that part of it, we knew he had," said Shifflett. "He grasped all the other stuff so I think that's why you saw the big jump between his junior and senior year, just how good he was."

Smith's success has earned him the opportunity to play football in college at the NCAA Division II level for Shepherd University and he hopes to one day make it to the professional ranks.

"I definitely want to play in the pros," said Smith. "See if I can get better and hopefully I can play in the NFL one day."