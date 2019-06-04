Robertson drafted by Dodgers in 7th round

On Tuesday afternoon, Nick Robertson was selected 221st overall in the MLB Draft, taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh round.

Robertson is the first JMU player selected in the 2019 MLB draft and is the highest drafted player since Jake Lowery was selected 128th overall in the fourth round by the Cleveland Indians in 2011.

Robertson compiled a 5-1 record on the season for the Dukes, posting a 1.01 ERA and collecting 54 strikeouts. Throughout his time at JMU, Robertson has started one game in his 38 appearances, tallying a 5-2 record and posting an ERA of 1.38. He has collected 87 strikeouts and has only allowed nine earned runs in his 58 and 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander has boasted a .153 batting average against for his career for the Dukes.