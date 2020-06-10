Robertson remembers MLB Draft experience

Nick Robertson was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB Draft, becoming the highest selected player from James Madison since 2011.

Robertson was picked by the Dodgers after posting a 1.38 ERA in 38 appearances over two seasons with the Dukes. He struck out 87 batters in 58.2 innings pitched.

With the 2020 MLB Draft set to begin Wednesday night, Robertson recently reflected on his draft experience during a Zoom interview with WHSV.

"My sister, she is older than me and she's married. Her husband's grandparents have a pool and we were actually at the pool when I got the phone call, so it was different. It definitely wasn't how I imagined getting a phone call but yeah I heard my phone ringing and I ran over to answer it and I was like, 'Hey I just got drafted'," said Robertson. "It was definitely exciting to have that honor because of all the good players that have come out of JMU."

Robertson added: "But I don't know, it's kind of nerve-wracking. They give you a range where you might be picked and that whole time throughout the range you are just waiting on a phone call. Your nerves don't really settle until you get a phone call and actually see it come across the screen and then you're like okay, I don't have to worry about that anymore."

Robertson spent the majority his first season of professional baseball pitching for the Ogden Raptors, Los Angeles' Advanced Rookie team. He pitched 11 innings for the Raptos and posted a 2.45 ERA to go along with 16 strikeouts.

The 2020 MLB Draft is scheduled to begin Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN & MLB Network with the first round and Competitive Balance Round A. The draft will resume Thursday at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and MLB Network with rounds 2-5. The MLB Draft is usually 40 rounds, but is only five in 2020 due to COVID-19's impact on the sport.