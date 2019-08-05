Robinson's return boosts JMU defense

After missing all of last season due to injury, redshirt senior cornerback Rashad Robinson is healthy and ready to play for the James Madison football team.

Redshirt senior cornerback Rashad Robinson is back on the field for James Madison after missing all of last season due to injury.

"I have just embraced every moment and embraced every opportunity," said Robinson. "In one snap, like you seen last year, it can all be taken away. So I just try to have fun with it."

Robinson was named the 2018 CAA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year before suffering a foot injury in preseason camp that forced him to sit out the entire season.

He is now back on the field for the Dukes as the unquestioned leader of the secondary. His presence has some believing JMU's defense could be one of the best in the country this fall.

"He's a leader out there vocally," said redshirt junior wide receiver Jake Brown. "He leads also by example with his play. He's the smartest guy I know on defense."

In his career, Robinson has 103 total tackles and ten interceptions. He will wear #1 this season after previously wearing #22 with the Dukes.