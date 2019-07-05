Rowe, Dukes excited for challenge of playing UVA

The James Madison men's basketball team will play reigning national champion Virginia during the 2019-2020 season.

The Dukes and Cavaliers will meet at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on Sunday, November 10. It is the first meeting between the two teams since the 2014-2015 season.

JMU is coming off a 14-19 record in 2018-2019. The Dukes advanced to the quarterfinals of the CAA Tournament. UVA won the ACC regular season title before claiming the program's first-ever national title.

"There's a lot about (Virginia) that I admire, "said JMU head coach Louis Rowe. "To get a chance to challenge to challenge yourself against a program like that, obviously the buzz of coming off a national championship, it's good for our guys."

Virginia and JMU will meet in Harrisonburg during the 2020-2021 season at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.