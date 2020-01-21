Rowe: "You're always coaching for your job"

As the struggles surrounding the James Madison men's basketball continue, so does the conversation about the future of head coach Louis Rowe.

Rowe, a former JMU player, is in his fourth season as the program's head coach. He owns a 42-74 overall record, including an 8-10 mark in 2019-2020. The Dukes are 1-6 in CAA play this season to go along with a current four-game losing streak.

With the Dukes struggling, it has some fans wanting a change within the leadership of the program. Rowe spoke about coaching the team and dealing with the talk surrounding his job status when he met with members of the local media Tuesday afternoon.

"I think you're always coaching for your job in this business and I would never want to walk into a gym and say I am not coaching for my job.," said Rowe. "That's the way that I am. But there's a reality out there and I understand the reality but I do take it with a grain of salt because that's the reality. We are going into a new gym. There's a lot. So what you want to do is focus on the now and try to be as big a role model for these guys, maybe in a time like this, more than in time when things are good."

Rowe and the Dukes have 11 regular season games remaining before the CAA Tournament. JMU is back in action Thursday night on the road at William & Mary. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. in Williamsburg.