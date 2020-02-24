Rowe remaining positive during tough season

James Madison men's basketball head coach Louis Rowe has remained positive during a disappointing season for the Dukes.

JMU is currently 9-18 overall and 2-14 in CAA play. The Dukes are in last place in the conference standings. Rowe is in his fourth season as head coach and the Dukes have struggled in the win-loss column with a 43-82 overall record during his time leading the program. While there is speculation surrounding Rowe's future at JMU, he has kept a positive attitude when speaking with the media and interacting with fans.

"I understand the situation," said Rowe. "I understand the gravity of the situation but I am still going to be who I am. Sometimes I want to be mean...I can't be that way and I am sure sometimes there is people around me who want me to be that way. That's not how I was raised."

Rowe continued: "That's not what is inside me and I do understand and can separate what the expectations of this job are and it's not unfair. It is fair to say we want more, we want more, we want more."

Earlier this season JMU Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne released a statement saying he would evaluate the program and Rowe's future at the end of the season.

JMU travels north for a pair of games this week. The Dukes visit Northeastern Thursday night before taking on Hofstra Saturday afternoon.