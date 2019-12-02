Schedule set for high school football state semifinals

Two local high school football teams will take the field Saturday with a spot in their respective state title games on the line.

Stuarts Draft will host Thomas Jefferson Saturday, December 7 at 1 p.m. in the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals. The winner advances to the Class 2 state title game. Stuarts Draft advanced to the semifinals with playoff wins over Buffalo Gap, Strasburg, and East Rockingham.

Riverheads will host Essex Saturday, December 7 at 1:30 p.m. in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals. The winner advances to the Class 1 state title game. Riverheads is seeking to win its fourth straight Class 1 state championship. The Gladiators have playoff wins this season over Rappahannock County, Franklin, and Sussex Central.