Scroggins leads Bridgewater to 3-0 start

Senior quarterback Jay Scroggins has played at a high level to help the Bridgewater College football team jump out to a 3-0 start in the 2019 season.

Scroggins, a fifth-year senior, is completing 70% of his passes to go along with 631 passing yards through the first three games. He has thrown seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. Scroggins is third on the team with 92 rushing yards and has added a pair of scores on the ground.

"Last year was our first year in this offense so it definitely helps being the second year in our offense and knowing exactly what we want to do and what we are trying to accomplish," said Scroggins.

The veteran QB's play has helped the Eagles average 37.7 points per game while posting a 100% (8-for-8) success rate in the red zone.

"It's tough to teach experience," said Bridgewater head coach Michael Clark. "In Jay Scroggins, you have a 5th-year senior that off and on over the last four years here has started a lot of games for us."

Scroggins began his career at Division II Shepherd University before transferring to Bridgewater. He's thrown for 4,759 yards and 47 touchdowns with the Eagles.

Bridgewater (3-0 Overall, 1-0 ODAC) returns to action Saturday afternoon when the Eagles host Southern Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.