Search still underway for JMU men's basketball head coach

While all athletics competition is currently shut down at James Madison, the search for the Dukes' next men's basketball head coach continues on.

Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne is tasked with finding a new leader of the program after he announced the University had mutually parted with Louis Rowe on March 9. Rowe, a former JMU player, coached the Dukes for four seasons and compiled a 43-85 overall record.

In the time since Rowe's departure, practices and games at JMU have been cancelled due to COVID-19. However, the virus has not had a major impact on the coaching search.

“Obviously the administration has had some other things to do deal with and some of the candidates have had some things to deal with including a sudden conclusion to their season and how they help their student-athletes at their current school deal with the situation," said Kevin Warner, who serves as JMU's Assistant A.D. for Communications. "But we are still optimistic we will be able to stay on the same targeted 2-3 week outline from the time that Coach Rowe was released.”

Warner added that the situation, like almost everything right now, is still very fluid. If Bourne and the JMU is able to stay on their original deadline, a hire could be announced as early as next week and likely, at least, by the end of the month.

When Rowe and JMU mutually parted, it was announced Bourne would not be available for comment to the media until a hire is made.