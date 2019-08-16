Season inching closer, JMU football holds second fall camp scrimmage

For JMU Football, there is no question the talent is there and they are a legitimate national title contender, but that's not how head coach Curt Cignetti wants his players to see things.

"There's a lot of teams out there like us right now," Cignetti said. "We have to be humble and hungry and scratch and claw and if we do that you know we'll have a chance, no self imposed limitations. If we think we're a great football team that's gonna rely on talent alone then we're gonna be brutal in the face of adversity."

Cignetti is trying to ingrain that mentality throughout the roster.

"That's my job to create all those intangibles and that mindset and get everybody thinking alike and you know we had a nice little talk after the scrimmage and I think we're making a little bit of progress."

Cignetti also discussed the quarterback competition today, he told the media that both Ben DiNucci and Cole Johnson have looked sharp, but noted that DiNucci has taken most of the first team reps throughout camp and was the starter all of last year. Cignetti said that a decision at quarterback could come soon.

Cignetti also noted that the defense made plays, but needs to step up. He said the offense continues to be explosive and true freshman running back Austin Douglas stood out Friday evening.

Cignetti also said, he's so excited for the regular season, that he can barely sleep.

"The last three nights I haven't slept very well," Cignetti told WHSV. "So I know the opener is getting close."