Season opener at WVU a homecoming for JMU's Cignetti

When James Madison takes the field Saturday in the season opener at West Virginia, it will be a return home for JMU head coach Curt Cignetti.

Cignetti played college football at WVU where he was a quarterback for the Mountaineers from 1979-1982. But his connection to the program goes even further.

Cignetti's father, Frank, was on the coaching staff at West Virginia from 1970-1979, serving as the program's head coach from 1976-1979.

"I have a lot of great memories," said Curt Cignetti. "Moved there as a family in 1970. I was in third grade. So third grade through college at West Virginia University, (I) had a lot of great friends."

While West Virginia is a big part of Cignettis' past, his present is at JMU. His task in his first game as the Dukes' head coach is to lead the team to a road win over a Big 12 squad at the FBS level.

"Saturday, when we walk in that stadium, it really doesn't matter what stadium you walk into, you've got a job to do," said Cignetti. "Field size doesn't change and so it's all business."

Kickoff between JMU and WVU is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday in Morgantown, West Virginia.