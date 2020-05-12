Semones, Harju likely to return for extra year with JMU baseball

Seniors Fox Semones and Brady Harju will likely return for an extra year of eligibility with JMU baseball in 2021.

JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry told WHSV Tuesday that Semones and Harju plan to return to the Dukes next season. Both players are eligible for a fifth year at the college level after the 2020 season was shut down early due to COVID-19. Semones would likely not return if he is selected in the 2020 MLB Draft or signs with a franchise as a free agent after the draft.

Semones, who can play multiple infield and outfield positions, has been a mainstay in JMU's lineup over the last four seasons. He has a .281 batting average, 16 home runs, and 92 RBI in 163 career games at JMU.

Harju, a first baseman, joined the Dukes as a junior college transfer prior to the 2019 season. He has a .291 batting average, nine home runs, and 49 RBI in 68 career games with JMU.