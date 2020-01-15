Senior class leaves historic legacy with JMU football

The outgoing senior class is the most successful in James Madison football history.

The 16-player senior class helped the Dukes win a program-record 51 games and make three national title game appearances in the last four years. The Dukes won it all in 2016 when they defeated Youngstown State in the FCS National Championship.

"I am honored and proud to say that I played for this great university and I thank god," said redshirt senior cornerback Rashad Robinson.

The senior class features players who began their career with the Dukes like linebacker Dimitri Holloway, defensive lineman John Daka, and wide receiver Riley Stapleton. Also in the group is a number of FBS transfers including quarterback Ben DiNucci (Pitt), defensive lineman Ron'Dell Carter (Rutgers), and wide receiver Brandon Polk (Penn St.).

I kind of wish I would've came here as true freshman," said Carter. "This place is so special."

James Madison went 14-2 overall in 2019 while finishing as the national runner-up after a 28-20 loss to North Dakota St. in the FCS National Championship.

2019 JMU Football Senior Class

Ron'Dell Carter - Defensive Lineman

Rashad Robinson - Cornerback

Dimitri Holloway - Linebacker

Ben DiNucci - Quarterback

Riley Stapleton - Wide Receiver

John Daka - Defensive Lineman

Adam Smith - Safety

Landan Word - Linebacker

Mac Patrick - Center

Jahee Jackson - Offensive Lineman

Dylan Stapleton - Tight End

Brandon Polk - Wide Receiver

Charles Tutt - Cornerback

Bryce Maginley - Linebacker/Defensive Lineman

Tabb Patrick - Linebacker

Mike Cobbs - Linebacker