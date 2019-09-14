Seven Dukes score touchdowns in win over Morgan State

Seven different players scored touchdowns to lead second-ranked James Madison to a convincing 63-12 triumph over Morgan State on Saturday night at Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field.

Seven different players scored a touchdown for James Madison in the Dukes' 63-12 win over Morgan State Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

JMU improved to 2-1 on the year, while the Bears fell to 0-2.

Senior Ben DiNucci threw for a career-high four touchdown passes, going 18-of-23 for 240 yards in just over two quarters of action. He also ran three times for 35 yards, averaging 11.7 per carry.

Junior Percy Agyei-Obese and sophomore Devin Ravenel each produced their first career two-touchdown games. Agyei-Obese ran for 25 yards and two touchdowns, and Ravenel set new personal bests with three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown, adding a 43-yard kickoff return for a score on a failed onside kick attempt by MSU.

Freshman Latrele Palmer led the ground attack with 58 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 7.2 per rush. Redshirt freshman Solomon Vanhorse had 48 rushing yards and caught his first career receiving touchdown on a 19-yard grab.

Six different players caught a touchdown pass in the win, as redshirt senior Brandon Polk pulled in six catches for 67 yards and one score. Joining Ravenel, Vanhorse and Polk with touchdown grabs were redshirt juniors Jawon Hamilton and Eric Kirlew and freshman Kevin Curry Jr., who each nabbed their first career receiving scores.

Defensively, redshirt senior Dimitri Holloway led the way with nine tackles, a half tackle for loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Senior John Daka added seven tackles, 2.0 TFLs, and 1.0 sack, and redshirt junior D’Angelo Amos had seven stops, 1.0 TFL and a blocked extra point.

JMU produced 3.0 sacks and 9.0 tackles for loss, as 12 total players were involved in at least a half tackle for loss. JMU was also +3 in the turnover margin, forcing two interceptions in addition to Holloway’s fumble. Senior Adam Smith caught his first pick of the season in the first quarter, and redshirt freshman Que Reid produced his first career interception in the fourth.

KEY MOMENTS

JMU forced a pair of first-quarter turnovers, with a fumble recovery and interception, setting up its first two touchdowns of the game. The Dukes produced four second-quarter touchdowns for their second straight wire-to-wire victory.

GAME FACTS

--JMU racked up 507 yards of total offense, with 209 rushing and 298 passing to average 7.0 yards per play.

--The Dukes converted 67% of third-down tries, moving the chains on 10-of-15 attempts. They were also 1-of-1 on fourth down for the second straight week.

--JMU’s three quarterbacks combined for six touchdown passes, tying the program record for most touchdown tosses in a single game.

--JMU out-rushed the Bears 209-79, holding MSU to just 2.3 yards per carry.

--The Dukes scored six touchdowns in the red zone, going 6-of-7 inside the 20. JMU’s only time not scoring in the red zone came down the stretch, taking a knee to run the clock out.

--Morgan State scored just six points on three red-zone trips.

--JMU’s offensive line did not allow one sack on the night.

UP NEXT

JMU opens a three-game road trip next Saturday, Sept. 21 when the Dukes head to the Volunteer State to face Chattanooga for the first time. The game kicks off at 4 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+.