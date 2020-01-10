Severe weather expected Friday in Frisco

In Texas, there is a threat of severe weather for the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, including Frisco, where players and fans of James Madison University are staying ahead of this weekend's FCS National Championship game.

A large section of the southern U.S. is in the bullseye of a severe weather threat. (Source: National Storm Prediction Center)

Local meteorologists say a storm system on Friday could bring flash flooding, hail, strong winds and possible tornadic activity.

The National Storm Prediction Center said Friday more than 18 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma will be at an enhanced threat of storms that could include strong tornadoes and flooding rains.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts could top 80 mph — the speed of a Category 1 hurricane.

The system will move out of the area by Friday night.

Because of the severe weather in the forecast, the JMU Pep Rally scheduled for Friday night in Frisco was canceled.

Texas governor Greg Abbott warned of the risks of Friday's severe weather on Twitter and placed more emergency responders on standby.

"As severe weather approaches the state of Texas, resources have been placed on standby to assist local officials in the event they are needed," Abbott tweeted. "I ask that all Texans keep those in the storm's path and all of Texas' first responders in their prayers."

Abbott encourages those in the area to follow these guidelines:

- When severe storms threaten, the safest place to be is indoors.

- Avoid areas already flooded and avoid any fast-flowing water.

- Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

- Dangerous waters can seem deceptively calm, and if you encounter flooding, move to higher ground.

- Keep in mind that flood dangers are even harder to recognize at night.

- Stay informed by monitoring weather radios and news broadcasts for updated information on current and anticipated severe weather in your area.

