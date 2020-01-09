Shawn Moran steps down as Waynesboro head coach

Waynesboro head coach Shawn Moran is stepping down after two seasons in that position.

He was an assistant for 12 years before that. The Little Giants went 0-20 under Moran in the last two seasons.

Moran told WHSV that the past 14 years at Waynesboro have meant a lot to him.

"I have had the opportunity to work with wonderful players and coaches during that time and create lifelong relationships," Moran told WHSV via text message. "The last two seasons have been difficult, but will forever be proud of what was accomplished from '14-'17."