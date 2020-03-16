Shenandoah Co. public schools delay spring sports until mid-April

The three Shenandoah County public high schools announced Monday there will be no competition or practice for sports until at least April 14.

Central, Strasburg, and Stonewall Jackson all made announcements via social media. The postponements come after Shenandoah County Public Schools announced it will be closed until at least April 14.

The Virginia High School League recently announced on Saturday, March 14 that all competition and practices have been shut down for two weeks.