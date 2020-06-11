Shields ready to lead Turner Ashby boys basketball program

Brandon Shields was recently named the head coach of the Turner Ashby boys basketball program. Shields is tasked with turning around a program that has struggled in recent years.

"Being a guy who had some success there as a player, it hurt me a little watching the way things have gone," said Shields in a Zoom interview with WHSV Thursday.

Turner Ashby's last winning season came during the 2013-2014 season and the program has won just 20 games combined over the last four seasons. Shields is the program's fourth head coach within just the last four years.

"One of the reasons I want to come back here is to kind of reestablish Turner Ashby as a basketball school," said Shields, who was an all-region performer as a player for the Knights and graduated from the school in 2003.

Shields was announced as TA's new head coach in a social media post by Turner Ashby athletic director Will Crockett earlier this week.

"For me, this is a destination job," said Shields. "This is not a stepping stone for me. This is not something where I am trying to jump somewhere else. This is where I want to be until they kick me out so we are looking forward to getting going."

Shields has over 12 years of coaching experience that includes head coaching stints at Central High School and for the Eastern Montgomery & Turner Ashby JV teams. Shields has also served as an AAU coach and an assistant at Pulaski County High School and previously at TA.