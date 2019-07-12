Showalter earns spot on VBL Prospect Showcase team

James Madison rising junior Justin Showalter, who is pitching this summer with the Staunton Braves, has earned a spot on the Valley Baseball League's Prospect Showcase team.

The squad, which features 25 players from the VBL, will compete in games at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina next Monday & Tuesday against teams from Southern League and Florida League. Professional scouts will be in attendance to watch the contests.

Showalter, a product of Turner Ashby High School, is coming off a sophomore season at JMU in which he posted a 3.72 ERA over 36.1 innings pitched. He served as one of the Dukes' midweek starters.

Through four starts with Staunton this summer, Showalter has a 6.35 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched.