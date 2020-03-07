Showalter keeps dealing in JMU's 9-1 Win at High Point

Junior Justin Showalter went seven innings, only allowing one run, and three different Dukes homered as JMU (8-5) defeated High Point (9-1) on Saturday afternoon.

Showalter started on the mound for the Dukes and picked up his fourth win of the year. His lone earned run was the first earned run he had given up in 24.2 innings, the longest streak for a Duke pitcher in the last 20 years. Eli Ottinger came in and threw two perfect innings of relief.

Sophomore Kyle Novak lead the Dukes on offense, collecting a career high four hits and a career tying three RBI's. He was one of the three Dukes to homer in the contest, along with senior Kyle Hayes and junior Conor Hartigan.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Dukes scored first, with Novak knocking an RBI single in the top of the first. Nick Zona added a second run in fourth on an RBI single that scored Josh Jones. The Dukes would add two more runs in the sixth before the Panthers would be able to push a run across, making the score 4-1.

The Dukes would respond by erupting for five runs over the final three innings, putting two runs up in the seventh, one in the eighth, and two in the ninth to win the game 9-1. Hartigan, Hayes, and Novak all hit their homers in these three innings, with Hartigan in the seventh, Hayes in the eighth, and Novak in the ninth.

GAME FACTS

» Every JMU starter reached base safely in the game.

» Kyle Hayes hit his second home run in as many games.

» Showalter's streak of 24.2 innings pitched without giving up an earned run came to an end.

» The Dukes out-hit the Panthers at a 12-4 clip.

» JMU went 4-for-9 (.444) with runners in scoring position.

» JMU pitchers limited High Point to just 1-for-7 (.143) with runners in scoring position.

» JMU is now 6-1 when they are the first team to score.

» Novak had his fourth career three-RBI game, and went a career high 4-for-5, with two runs scored, and a home run.

QUOTING HEAD COACH MARLIN IKENBERRY

"I was proud of the way we bounced back from last night's game," said Ikenberry. "Justin Showalter came out and did an outstanding job on the mound today. Kyle Novak set the tone for our offense early with his RBI single in the first. We were able to manufacture runs early on in the game before Conor Hartigan broke it open late with his home run in the seventh. I thought the offense did a nice job of extending the lead late, with Novak finishing the game with his second home run of the season in the ninth."

UP NEXT

The Dukes return to the diamond for the rubber match of the series with High Point. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

