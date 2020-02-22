Showalter throws CG shutout for JMU baseball

Junior Justin Showalter threw his first career complete game shutout to lead JMU to a 7-0 victory over Quinnipiac on Saturday afternoon at Eagle Field.

Showalter picked up his second week of the year, striking out six and only facing two batters over the minimum. He allowed only one hit and one walk.

At the plate, the Dukes were led by sophomore Kyle Novak, who went 1-for-3 on the day with a home run, a walk and two RBIs. Freshman Chase DeLauter finished the day 2-for-4, leading things off for JMU in the first inning with a home run. Senior DaVonn Griffin also chipped in for JMU, adding a double and two RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

JMU got out to an early lead in the first inning, after DeLauter took the third pitch over the left field wall to put the Dukes on the board. Two batters later, Novak homered to right field to set the Dukes up 2-0 after the first inning.

Griffin knocked in his first RBI of the day an inning later, hitting a double to left center that would bring Michael Morgan around to score. The Dukes would add two more runs in both the fourth and the fifth innings, leading them to a 7-0 victory.

GAME FACTS

» Showalter tossed a one-hit shutout for the Dukes.

» Senior Fox Semones stole two bases in Saturday's game.

» Novak led the Dukes at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs.

» JMU leadoff hitters hit .500 (4-8).

QUOTING HEAD COACH MARLIN IKENBERRY

“I was proud of how we scored first and extended the lead,” said Ikenberry. “Justin Showalter was outstanding today as he kept pitching to contact and we played good defense behind him. He threw 100 pitches in a complete game and he was really resilient and did a nice job as the game went on. Some of the key moments in the game I think was when Michael Morgan moved two runners over in the fourth and we scored twice and then in the fifth he hit a ground ball for an RBI with a man on third. We did some nice things offensively and were able to manufacture runs and play team baseball.”

UP NEXT

The Dukes returns to action tomorrow, February 23 for the series finale against Quinnipiac. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.