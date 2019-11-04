Six JMU basketball games to be televised in 2019-2020

James Madison Athletics, in partnership with regional cable networks Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) and SportsNet New York (SNY), will televise six basketball games during the 2019-20 season, three apiece for men’s and women’s basketball.

The slate begins with the JMU women hosting No. 4 Maryland on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. on MASN. Additional women’s contests include Feb. 16 vs. UNCW on MASN (tape delayed on SNY) and Feb. 28 vs. Drexel on both MASN and SNY.

The first men’s broadcast will be Jan. 9 vs. Delaware on both MASN and SNY. JMU’s Feb. 1 game vs. UNCW will air on MASN (tape delayed on SNY) and the men’s slate will conclude on Feb. 20 vs. Elon on both MASN and SNY.

“It is critical that we continue to maximize exposure for each of our programs, and we are pleased that we could expand our television strategy to basketball for the first time,” Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne said. “This is an important year for both programs as we build momentum and prepare for the transition to the Atlantic Union Bank Center next November. We are grateful to our media partners at MASN and SNY as they continue to show interest in James Madison Athletics.”

The six basketball broadcasts continue JMU’s expansion of overall television coverage as it marks the school’s first in-house produced television for basketball. JMU is in its third season of producing football contests on television and last spring added two broadcasts each for lacrosse and softball. All broadcast arrangements are coordinated with assistance from Learfield IMG College.

The six games are in addition to the Colonial Athletic Association’s new television agreement with CBS Sports Network, which will provide national coverage of two JMU men’s games this winter: Jan. 2 at UNCW and Jan. 30 vs. College of Charleston. JMU’s first road contest of the season at No. 1 Virginia on Nov. 10 will air on ESPNU. Other games televised by host institutions will be added to JMU’s schedule as applicable.

All JMU home games and road conference games have digital streaming coverage available on either FloSports or MadiZONE, with the exception of the national CBS Sports Network broadcasts.

The 2019-20 basketball season tips off with a doubleheader on Wednesday, Nov. 6 with the women facing Longwood at 5 p.m. followed by the men against Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. Season tickets for both seasons are on sale at JMUTickets.com.