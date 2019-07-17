Six JMU football games to air on FloSports

The Colonial Athletic Association kicks off its new partnership with FloSports as more than 50 football games will be broadcast on FloFootball.com during the 2019 season. James Madison will appear in six games, with two home games and four road games being part of the package.

JMU’s home games against Morgan State (Sept. 14) and Villanova (Oct. 12) and all four conference road games at Elon (Sept. 28), Stony Brook (Oct. 5), William & Mary (Oct. 19) and Rhode Island (Nov. 23) will be broadcast on FloSports.

The remaining four home games not part of the package will still be streamed live for free on MadiZONE, and linear television coverage of JMU’s home games will be announced later this summer.

The FloSports slate includes 40 conference contests and several non-conference matchups against teams that competed in the FCS playoffs a year ago. All 12 CAA teams will make at least six appearances on FloFootball.com and multiple games will be broadcast during each week of the regular season, allowing fans to follow action around the league.

Fans can watch the games live and via on-demand, while also getting other exclusive CAA content by becoming a monthly or annual PRO subscriber. Either subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network and fans can watch across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Roku, or Apple TV 4. Sign-up information and special pricing will be announced on July 23 in conjunction with CAA Football Media Day.

The entire list of CAA Football’s upcoming broadcasts on FloSports can be found at www.caasports.com.

About CAA Football

CAA Football has established itself as one of the nation’s premier FCS conferences for more than a decade due to its on-field success, national exposure and the achievements of its student-athletes in the classroom, in the community and at the next level. The league has had multiple teams in the playoffs for the past 28 years, at least three squads in the field for the past 13 seasons and has claimed six national championships. Members include UAlbany, Delaware, Elon, James Madison, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Richmond, Stony Brook, Towson, Villanova and William & Mary.

About FloSports

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed OTT subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to tens of thousands of competitions across 20+ sports in the US and abroad. FloSports offers a growing library of more than 2,000 hours of premium content and owns exclusive broadcast rights to 4,000+ premier events, with over 1M hours live streamed since inception. The company has 250 employees and is based in Austin, TX. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.