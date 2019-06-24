Six-game winning streak for Turks

The Harrisonburg Turks enter the week on a six-game winning streak. The squad's recent string of success has them back in the hunt for a South Division title in the Valley Baseball League.

Harrisonburg has won eight of its last nine games and is now 10-8 overall after starting the season 2-7.

Despite their recent winning ways, the Turks are still in last place in the South Division but only a half-game out of first place. The ultra-competitive division features five teams within a half-game of the top spot.

Entering Monday, Charlottesville (10-7 overall) and Waynesboro (10-7 overall) were tied for first place, in terms of winning percentage. Just behind them are Covington (11-8 overall), Staunton (11-8 overall), and Harrisonburg.

The Turks return to action Tuesday evening when they travel to Purcellville. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.