Smalls & Jefferson sweep CAA weekly awards

James Madison women’s basketball senior guard Kamiah Smalls and freshman guard Kiki Jefferson swept the Colonial Athletic Association weekly awards. Smalls is the CAA Player of the Week while Jefferson is the CAA Rookie of the Week.

Smalls earns her first weekly honor of the season, while Jefferson wins it for the second time in as many weeks.

On the week, Smalls added led the Dukes with 19.5 points per game. She scored 14 in the game against No. 8 Maryland and dropped 25 in the win over St. John's. Smalls shot 46.7% (14-30) from the floor on the week and went a perfect 1.000 (9-9) at the free throw line. Smalls averaged 5 rebounds a game and swiped the ball six times for JMU.

Jefferson averaged 12.5 points over the Dukes 1-1 week. Against No. 8 Maryland, she led JMU with 16 points. She flirted with a double-double against St. John's with nine points and nine rebounds. Jefferson led the team in rebounds on the week as she averaged eight. She also dished out the ball four times, had one block and one steal on the week. Jefferson shot an impressive 61.5% (8-13) from the floor and 50% (2-4) from three-point range.

The Dukes head to Georgetown to take on the Hoyas on Thursday, November 21 at 7 p.m.