Smalls' Double-Double Powers Dukes Past Elon

Senior Kamiah Smalls notched a double-double helping James Madison take down Elon, 61-48 in Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball action on Sunday in the Convocation Center.

Smalls celebrates after hitting a buzzer beating three at the end of the third quarter.

The Dukes' (11-2, 2-0 CAA) defense was too much to handle for the Phoenix (6-7, 1-1 CAA) as JMU forced 17 turnovers and held Elon to 28.8 percent (15-of-52) from the field to earn its sixth consecutive win.

Smalls posted her first double-double of the season, sixth of her career, with game highs of 24 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman Kiki Jefferson chipped in nine points, four boards, two assists and a block.

JMU was a force on the board as the Dukes outrebounded Elon 47-31 including an 18-10 advantage on the offensive glass while also protecting the paint with six blocks as senior Kayla Cooper-Williams and freshman Rayne Tucker led the way with two blocks apiece.

How it Happened

JMU started out the scoring by going on an 8-0 run, culminating in a three from Smalls, forcing Elon to call a quick timeout with 6:56 left in the first quarter. The Dukes then lost some of that lead, but still entered the quarter break with a 14-10 advantage.

Elon came out firing in the second, going on multiple small runs to take a 21-17 lead. The Dukes did not let up and responded with a 10-0 run starting at the 3:00 mark highlighted by a three from sophomore Madison Green, to take a 27-21 lead. The Phoenix made a basket before the break to cut JMU's lead to 27-23.

Following intermission, JMU continued to expand its advantage, pushing it to 39-32 before going on a 7-0 run, punctuated by a three from Smalls, to gain a 46-32 lead that it would not relinquish. The Dukes outscored the Phoenix 19-9 in the third which gave them all the momentum for the rest of the contest.

Quick Hits

- Smalls' 12 rebounds are a season high and is one shy of her career high

- JMU tallied seven steals on the night with senior Lexie Barrier leading the way with a career-high five steals

- The win marked the third consecutive victory over Elon when the game is played in the Convocation Center

Up Next

The Dukes will begin a three-game road trip on Sunday when JMU takes on defending CAA champion Towson at 2 p.m.