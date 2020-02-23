Smalls, freshmen shine for JMU WBB at Hofstra

Senior Kamiah Smalls notched her 10th career double-double powering James Madison over Hofstra, 89-52 in Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball action at David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on Sunday.

The Dukes (21-4, 12-2 CAA) did a stellar job taking care of the basketball, dishing out 15 assists while turning the ball over a season-low four times to take down the Pride (3-23, 0-15 CAA) for the ninth consecutive time in Hempstead.

Smalls led the way with a game-high 20 points and a career- and game-high 14 rebounds, her third 20-point, 10-rebound performance of the year. Additionally, Smalls went a perfect 7-of-7 from the charity stripe and added a game-high tying four assists to her stat line.

Freshman Kiki Jefferson tacked on 16 points, four rebounds and three assists while freshman Rayne Tucker poured in a career-high 14 points on a blistering 7-of-8 (87.5 percent) from the field alongside two steals and two blocks in 13 minutes off the bench.

How it Happened

After jumping out to an 8-7 advantage, JMU went on a 5-0 run with 3:01 left in the first quarter, culminating in a bucket from Tucker, to increase its lead to 13-7. The Dukes then maintained that lead and entered the quarter break with a 19-13 advantage. JMU relied on its three-point shooting in the period, knocking down three shots to account for nine of its 19 points.

JMU built that first quarter lead to 33-22 before going on a 5-0 run starting at the 1:41 mark in the second period to increase its lead to 38-22, a score that would hold until halftime. JMU forced eight Hofstra turnovers in the period.

JMU continued to preserve its halftime lead before going on a 7-0 run, punctuated by a three from Smalls, to expand its lead further to 45-27 with 7:27 to go in the third. The Dukes carried that momentum for the rest of the third and entered the fourth quarter with a 64-36 edge.

JMU kept its lead intact before going on an 11-0 run, finished off by Tucker's layup, to grow the lead to 79-44 with 4:09 to go in the contest that it would not relinquish.

Quick Hits

- JMU cashed in from the free throw line, as the Dukes made 20-of-23 (87.0 percent) from the charity stripe, missing all three in the second quarter

- The Dukes were a force on the boards, grabbing 42 rebounds including 15 offensive boards that led to 24 second-chance points

- Senior Kamiah Smalls made six field goals in the game and passed Tarik Hislop (2009-13) in doing so to sit fifth all-time in field goals made with 665

Up Next

JMU returns home to play in its final two games in the history of the Convocation Center, beginning with a crucial Friday matchup against top-seeded Drexel, who is riding a 13-game winning streak, at 7 p.m.