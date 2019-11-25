Smalls named CAA Player of the Week

For the second-straight week senior guard Kamiah Smalls of James Madison women’s basketball has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week.

Smalls led the way for JMU this week averaging 18.5 points per game over the 2-0 week. At Georgetown, she dropped 21 points for her fourth 20-plus point performance of the season. She then added 16 in the win over Liberty. Smalls shot 53.8% (14-26) from the floor and hit 5 from behind the arc on the week. She averaged 2.5 rebounds per game and dished out seven assists, blocked one shot and stole the ball six times.

JMU will travel to Virginia for the Cavalier Classic this weekend. The Dukes will first take on UVA on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. Then they will face UCF on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.