Smalls released by Fever after recently being drafted by WNBA franchise

Former James Madison women's basketball player Kamiah Smalls has been released by the Indiana Fever. The move comes just over a month after she was drafted by the WNBA franchise.

The Fever selected Smalls with a third-round pick in April's WNBA Draft but announced they had released the former Duke earlier this week.

Smalls was just the fourth player from JMU to ever be drafted into the WNBA. She is the fourth all-time leading scorer at James Madison and was the 2019-2020 CAA Player of the Year.