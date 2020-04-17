Smalls selected by Indiana in third round of WNBA Draft

With the 28th pick in the 2020 Women’s National Basketball Association draft, the Indiana Fever selected James Madison women’s basketball senior guard Kamiah Smalls on Friday night on ESPN.

Smalls, native of Philadelphia, Pa., is the fourth Duke in program history to be drafted into the WNBA, following the footsteps of Tamera Young (2008), Lauren Okafor (2015) and Jazmon Gwathmey (2016).

The 2019-20 Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year and All-CAA First Team selection posted a dominant career at JMU as she departs to play professionally with her name in nine all-time top-10 lists.

She finished fourth in points (1,888), fifth in field goals made (686), fifth in three-pointers made (188), fifth in scoring average (14.5), tenth in free throws made (328), seventh in free throw percentage (80.2), eighth in three-point percentage (34.3), ninth in games played (130) and third in games started (125).

For her career she is a three-time All-CAA First Team selection, two-time CAA Preseason Player of the Year, was the unanimous CAA Rookie of the Year in 2016-17 and also made the CAA All-Rookie Team.

In her final season with the Dukes, the draftee finished the year averaging 18.6 points per game, second in the CAA while shooting 47.1 percent (187-of-397) from the field, good for the fourth-best percentage in conference.

Additionally, Smalls finished second in free-throw percentage (87.4 percent), 10th in assists (2.9) and has posted these stats in only 30.5 minutes per game, 16th in conference. She was named the CAA Player of the Week on four occasions, the most by a player this past season.