Sources: Buresch leaving JMU softball program

Sources have confirmed to WHSV that pitcher Payton Buresch is transferring from the James Madison softball program.

Buresch, who just finished her sophomore season at JMU, was the CAA Rookie of the Year in 2018 when she posted a 1.96 ERA in 153.2 innings pitched.

She earned All-CAA Second Team honors in 2019 when she posted a 1.64 ERA in 47 innings pitched.

James Madison is coming off a historic 2019 season that featured a 51-10 overall record and the program's second-ever NCAA Super Regional appearance.