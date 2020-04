The James Madison women's basketball team has landed a transfer from the Power Five level.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed to WHSV that Anne Diouf plans to transfer and join the Dukes. She is a 6'4" forward from Georgia Tech who just finished her redshirt junior season with the Yellow Jackets.

Diouf started 12 games for Georgia Tech in 2019-2020 and averaged 1.3 points per game to go along with 3.1 rebounds per contest. She is a native of Dakar, Senegal.