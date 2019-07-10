Special season continues for Strasburg Express

Strasburg is the top team in the Valley Baseball League.

The Strasburg Express enter Thursday night's action with the best winning percentage in the Valley Baseball League.

Despite a loss to Waynesboro Wednesday evening, Strasburg has the highest winning percentage in the league with a mark of .704 . The Express have posted a 19-8 overall record and holds a 3.5 game lead in the North Division entering Thursday's action.

The squad's success is due in part to the league's top pitching staff. Strasburg leads the VBL with a 3.49 ERA and the group has thrown two combined no-hitters this summer.

Strasburg's success has even garnered national attention. The Express were ranked No. 9 in the most recent Collegiate Summer Baseball poll.

Strasburg travels to Winchester Thursday night for a 7 p.m. first pitch.