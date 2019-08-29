Spotswood & East Rockingham to square off in WHSV EndZone Game of the Week

Spotswood and East Rockingham will meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week for week one of the high school football season.

Both teams are considered to be among the best in the Shenandoah Valley this season. Spotswood is coming off a Valley District title in 2018 while East Rockingham advanced all the way to the Class 2 state semifinals last fall.

Spotswood will be without the services of standout junior quarterback Ryan High, who will miss the opener while dealing with a physical issue. The Trailblazers hope to have High back within the next few weeks.

Kickoff between Spotswood and East Rockingham is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Elkton.