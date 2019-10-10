Spotswood & Rockbridge County to square off in WHSV EndZone Game of the Week

Spotswood and Rockbridge County will meet Friday night in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week for week seven of the high school football season.

The Trailblazers (5-0 Overall) are undefeated and tied with Heritage for the No. 1 spot in the Region 3C playoff rankings and have been ranked No. 1 in the ShenValley Seven Poll all season. The poll is run by the Daily News-Record and WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is a voter along with weekend sports anchor Alex Flum. Rockbridge County (4-1 Overall) is currently ranked No. 4 in Region 3C and has been ranked in the ShenValley Seven Poll throughout the season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night at Rockbridge County High School.