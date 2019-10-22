Spotswood claims win over Waynesboro by forfeit

Friday's scheduled high school football game between Waynesboro and Spotswood has been canceled due to lack of available players for the Little Giants. The contest will count as a victory, by forfeit, for the Trailblazers.

"Calling off the game was the toughest decision I have made in my 39 years of coaching," said Waynesboro Athletic Director Derek McDaniel.

"Because of our number of available players at the present time, the safety of our kids, and the integrity of the game it was best for all parties involved."

According to Spotswood Athletic Director Tim Leach, the win will count towards to the Trailblazers' record and will count towards power points and region playoff rankings. Spotswood improves to 8-0 overall (3-0 Valley District) while Waynesboro remains winless at 0-8 overall (0-3 Valley District).

"It's a very tough situation for those players and coaches," said Spotswood head coach Dale Shifflett. "Obviously, we wanted to play the game but we totally understand the position they are in. We wish their program the best and hopefully they can get healthy and continue with the season."

Waynesboro has two more scheduled games in 2019: at Turner Ashby (11/1) and at home against Broadway (11/8). McDaniel says the Little Giants intend to play those games, if the team has enough available players. The situation is considered "week to week".

Earlier this year, Waynesboro announced it would not have JV football in 2019 due to lack of participation.