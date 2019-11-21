Spotswood ready for rematch in region semifinals

The Spotswood High School football team will face Valley District rival Rockbridge County in the Region 3C semifinals Friday night.

The Trailblazers and Wildcats met during the regular season. Spotswood dominated Rockbridge County, 55-10, in Lexington on October 11 en route to a Valley District title and perfect regular season.

Spotswood is now 11-0 overall after a first-round playoff win over Fluvanna County last Friday. Since the loss to the Trailblazers, Rockbridge County has not lost. The Wildcats (9-2 overall) have won five straight games, including a Region 3C quarterfinal victory over Brookville.

"We kind of jumped on them last game and the score didn't indicate how good Rockbridge is," said Spotswood head coach Dale Shifflett. "I think they're playing well...the last couple weeks so we are going to have to be on our A-game."

Kickoff between Rockbridge County and Spotswood is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in Penn Laird.