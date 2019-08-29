Spotswood vs. East Rockingham – Week 1

This past weekend, we all got to experience cooler temperatures and a crisper feeling in the air – It felt like a herald of fall. And with fall coming, that can only mean one thing: the return of high school football!

That's right. Friday, Aug. 30 is the first day of high school football season in Virginia and West Virginia, and that means the return of WHSV EndZone.

Every week of the 2019 season, you'll see WHSV's EndZone crew right there along the sidelines in the Shenandoah Valley and eastern West Virginia to capture all the action.

Our Game of the Week for Week 1:

Spotswood will be facing off against East Rockingham at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30.

You can stay up-to-date with the latest scores at whsv.com/sports/localscores and tune into WHSV EndZone after the 11 p.m. news to watch all the highlights.

Can't find us on your TV? That's no problem either. You can watch EndZone live at www.whsv.com/livestream or catch it re-airing at that link until our 6 p.m. Saturday newscast.

You can also follow @WHSVScoreZone on Twitter and track #WHSVEndzone for the latest updates from around our area on Friday nights! Use the hashtag to let us see your great photos and videos from the game!

