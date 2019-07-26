Spotswood's Ouderkirk commits to JMU

She was the Class 3 State player of the year and led Spotswood to a state title win. On Friday, Stephanie Ouderkirk announced that she's staying home for college.

Ouderkirk tweeted her commitment to James Madison University in the afternoon. Ouderkirk averaged a double-double last season for Spotswood with 15.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. She'll be joining Sean O'Regan's program for the 2020-21 season.

"I'm really excited," Ouderkirk said. "Just the coaches and the staff and the place. Like the community it's such a great community and I've had a lot of support and I'm just really excited to be a part of it."

"To understand what it takes to reach those goals and very few days off for Stephanie, lots of thoughts going into this in this past three weeks especially," Spotswood girls basketball head coach Chris Dodson said. "The way she handled that makes you proud to see somebody reach those goals but to do it in the right way."

Ouderkirk says she's excited to be close to home in college and also would like to win one more state title before she's done in Penn Laird.

She had many offers for college, but chose JMU over George Mason, American, William and Mary and Penn.