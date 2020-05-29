Spotswood's Shifflett key part of new state-wide coaches association

Spotswood football head coach Dale Shifflett is part of the recently-formed Commonwealth Football Coaches Association.

The new, state-wide association has been gaining popularity throughout Virginia over the past week, especially on social media. The group's goal is to provide a voice for high school football coaches and players in the state.

"The biggest thing is we want to have...a seat at the table with the VHSL, per se, and have some say in the decisions that are made about the sport of football," said Shifflett. "A lot of times you hear decisions that are made at that level and then you hear them second-hand. Maybe from your AD, maybe from someone else's AD, maybe another coach. So having representation there and a voice there we get to first-hand hear what is going on and what decisions are made."

Shifflett has become one of the lead voices for the CFCA in the Shenandoah Valley and he says other local coaches are considering joining the group.

"If you look around a lot of other states, Georgia, Texas, they all have kind of have associations like this," said Shifflett. "That's what we are kind of trying to model after."

Shifflett says the next meeting of the CFCA is set for Sunday evening on Zoom.