Stapleton returns from suspension to make impact for Dukes

James Madison redshirt senior wide receiver Riley Stapleton is making an impact on the field for the James Madison football team after missing the first part of the 2019 season due to suspension.

Stapleton was suspended by the university for the first three games of 2019 after he pleaded no contest to a false imprisonment charge stemming from an alleged incident involving a female in 2017 in Stapleton's hometown of Indiana, Pennsylvania. Stapleton missed JMU's games against West Virginia, Saint Francis, and Morgan State.

Stapleton returned to the field and has been a key part of JMU's offense in 2019. He registered team-highs in receptions (7) and receiving yards (87) in the Dukes' recent second round playoff win over Monmouth. Following the game, Stapleton was made available to the media for the first time this season.

"It was tough but I just focused on doing my job every day, trying to support my team in ways on and off the field when I wasn't able to play," said Stapleton. "Obviously, it wasn't easy but my teammates made it a lot easier for me."

Stapleton has 45 receptions for 520 yards and six touchdowns in 2019.

JMU hosts Northern Iowa Friday night in the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with TV coverage on ESPN2.