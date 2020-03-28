Star high school spring athletes staying in shape despite hiatus

At Page County High School, junior T.R. Williams, a commit to Virginia Tech, is a star on the baseball field for the Panthers. He says during this time of social isolation, he's still training.

"It's kind of crazy you know but we've still gotta keep working out and practicing everyday and getting better," Williams told WHSV. "We can't just sit around and take time off."

In Augusta County, sophomore Lillian Berry is a star for Fort defiance, she's also been adjusting to this interesting time as she trains and tries to draw the attention of colleges.

"I've been doing little stuff like hitting off the tee and working and doing drills pitching just to get ready for summer and i've been emailing college coaches as well," Berry told WHSV. "Telling them I'm hoping they're doing well and I know it's hard cancelling their season."

Berry says, she now appreciates the sport she loves even more.

"I'm really grateful that I'm still a sophomore and still have two more years left to play," Berry said.

The VHSL said this week that they'll announce in May whether Spring sports will be played in the Summer. Williams hopes they will be.

"I am hoping that we will have a season, at least a tournament or something for the seniors cause we haven't really gotten to play that much from just our scrimmages and just to see the team get back on the field and win some games."

