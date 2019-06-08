State Soccer Finals: R.E. Lee boys win state title, SJHS girls fall in Class 1 final

The Robert E. Lee boys soccer team won the Class 2 state title Saturday morning while the Stonewall Jackson girls soccer team finished as runner-up in Class 1.

R.E. Lee wins first state title in program history

Lee defeated George Mason, 2-0, in wet and rainy conditions at RU Recreational Field to claim the first state title in program history. Mason knocked the Leemen out of the state tournament in 2018 and handed Lee its only loss this season, in the Region 2B championship game.

SJHS girls fall to Auburn in penalty kicks

SJHS and Auburn played through howling winds and steady rain at Christiansburg High School. The match was scoreless after regulation, two overtime periods, and two sudden victory overtime periods.

The two squads squared off in a penalty kick scenario with the state title on the line. Auburn, shooting first, made all five of its attempts. Stonewall's first four attempts were successful before the fifth shot sailed wide, clinching a 1-0 state title win for Auburn.