State of JMU Athletics: Another strong performance for Dukes in 2018-2019

The James Madison athletics program is coming off another strong performance during the 2018-2019 campaign.

JMU posted a total winning percentage of .668 this past year, the second highest since 1982. The Dukes won more CAA tournament championships than any other school with five titles this past season. Eight JMU teams made appearances in their respective NCAA Tournaments in 2018-2019.

James Madison CAA Tournament Champions: 2018-2019

Men's Soccer

Women's Swimming & Diving

Women's Lacrosse

Softball

Women's Tennis

Over the next week and a half, WHSV will be continuing its annual "State of JMU Athletics" series. Below is the coverage schedule:

Thursday, June 20: State of JMU Football

Friday, June 21: State of JMU Softball

Saturday, June 22: State of JMU Men's Soccer

Sunday, June 23: State of JMU Women's Basketball

Monday, June 24: State of JMU Men's Basketball

Tuesday, June 25: State of JMU Women's Lacrosse

Wednesday, June 26: State of JMU Baseball

Thursday, June 27: State of JMU Women's Soccer

Friday, June 28: State of JMU Volleyball

Monday, July 1: State of JMU Athletics