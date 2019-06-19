State of JMU Athletics: Another strong performance for Dukes in 2018-2019

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- The James Madison athletics program is coming off another strong performance during the 2018-2019 campaign.
JMU posted a total winning percentage of .668 this past year, the second highest since 1982. The Dukes won more CAA tournament championships than any other school with five titles this past season. Eight JMU teams made appearances in their respective NCAA Tournaments in 2018-2019.
James Madison CAA Tournament Champions: 2018-2019
Men's Soccer
Women's Swimming & Diving
Women's Lacrosse
Softball
Women's Tennis
Over the next week and a half, WHSV will be continuing its annual "State of JMU Athletics" series. Below is the coverage schedule:
Thursday, June 20: State of JMU Football
Friday, June 21: State of JMU Softball
Saturday, June 22: State of JMU Men's Soccer
Sunday, June 23: State of JMU Women's Basketball
Monday, June 24: State of JMU Men's Basketball
Tuesday, June 25: State of JMU Women's Lacrosse
Wednesday, June 26: State of JMU Baseball
Thursday, June 27: State of JMU Women's Soccer
Friday, June 28: State of JMU Volleyball
Monday, July 1: State of JMU Athletics