State of JMU Athletics: Baseball

The James Madison baseball program is looking to build off a successful season. The Dukes won 30+ games in 2019 for the first time since 2011 and advanced to the CAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

JMU posted a 31-26 overall record in 2019 and finished sixth in the Colonial Athletic Association regular season standings.

The highlight of JMU's season came with a pair of road wins over national power Cal State Fullerton. However, the Dukes season came to an end with an 0-2 showing in the CAA Tournament on JMU's home field.

Head coach Marlin Ikenberry is preparing for his fifth season at the helm. The Dukes have shown improvement in his time as head coach, especially the pitching staff. JMU led the CAA with a 3.69 ERA in 2019 and had four pitchers selected in the MLB Draft.