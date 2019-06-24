State of JMU Athletics: Men's Basketball

The James Madison men's basketball team is preparing for a pivotal season. The Dukes are looking to break through in head coach Louis Rowe's fourth year leading the program.

JMU went 14-19 overall in 2018-2019 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the CAA Tournament. The Dukes had a big wins over Charleston, Radford, and Hofstra but failed to play consistent, winning basketball throughout the season.

James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne came out with a public statement of support for Rowe following the 2018-2019 campaign after some fans voiced their frustration with the program's lack of wins over the last few seasons.

Despite a disappointing win-loss record during his tenure, Rowe has been able to bring talented players to Harrisonburg led by a trio of rising juniors: Matt Lewis (guard), Darius Banks (guard), and Dwight Wilson (forward). Those three along with sophomore point guard DeShon Parker form a strong core for the Dukes to build around. JMU supporters are also excited about the incoming recruiting class, which is considered to be one of the best in program history.

Success in 2019-2020 is key for the Dukes as they prepare to move into a new arena. The Atlantic Union Bank Center will open for the 2020-2021 campaign, making this upcoming season the final one for JMU in the Convocation Center.