State of JMU Athletics: Men's Soccer

Last fall, first-year head coach Paul Zazenski led the James Madison men's soccer team to the round of eight in the NCAA tournament.

The Dukes also won the CAA regular season and tournament titles, as Zazenski earned coach of the year honors.

With strong play from TJ Bush in goal and a balanced offensive attack, it was a year to remember for the Dukes.

The Dukes finished last season 15-5-3 overall and 6-2 in conference.

This year, Zazenski will look to have more success in his second season with nine new players coming in -- 8 freshman and one transfer from Longwood.

JMU will open its season August 30 at Floroida Atlantic.