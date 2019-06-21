State of JMU Athletics: Softball

The James Madison softball team is coming off one of its best seasons in program history.

The Dukes finished the season 51-10 overall and 20-1 in conference play. Head coach Loren LaPorte now enters her third season as head coach after two strong year. The team finished the year ranked 13th in the final release of both major polls.

This past season, the Dukes made just their second trip ever to the NCAA Super Regionals where they fell to UCLA. They won the CAA regular season and tournament titles and took down No. 15 overall seed Michigan in the NCAA regional to advance to Los Angeles.

Outfielder Kate Gordon and pitchers Oddicci Alexander and Megan Good all earned All-American honors, but after five incredible years with the program, Good is now moving on.