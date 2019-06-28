State of JMU Athletics: Volleyball

The James Madison volleyball team is coming off a runner-up finish in the Colonial Athletic Association during the 2018 season.

The Dukes finished second in both the regular season standings and the conference tournament. JMU finished the season with a 22-7 overall record in head coach Lauren Steinbrecher's ninth season at the helm.

JMU just missed out on the NCAA Tournament in 2018 after back-to-back appearances in 2016 & 2017.

With Steinbrecher leading the way, the Dukes are expected to be a contender for the CAA title in 2019 and beyond.